I’m hopeful that my 96th Assembly District Rep. Lauren Oldenburg will remove his name as a co-sponsor of AB 245 and will oppose this bill.

While promoted as a benefit with additional revenue for local governments, it falls short of the support proposed by Gov. Tony Evers. AB 245 is a massive bill that is a hodgepodge of unrelated items that are each consequential, need careful consideration and should not be lumped together.

The bill includes numerous oppressive restrictions on local decision making, includes an unfunded mandate, and severs a means to gauge public opinion. It is a slap in the face to local officials as it follows previous bills moving control away from municipalities to state majority party control.

One of the most grievous provisions tucked in this bill takes away the power of municipalities to approve nonbinding advisory referendums. This bill would close an avenue for elected officials to hear from the people they claim to represent. How autocratic can you get when you no longer want to hear the opinion of people who elect you?

The only referendums that would come before voters would be ones crafted and approved by party officials who control the state Legislature. This stifles the voice of the people and runs contrary to our rights to address our government.

Elizabeth Kruck

Genoa