Elizabeth Kruck: We need to support Democratic candidates

The scare tactic ads painting Mandela Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers as extreme and soft on crime run daily even though the actions of both have benefited public safety and follow current law.
I can think of nothing as extreme and scary than the direction of the current Republican party and Republican candidates.
Wisconsin voters have seen that Ron Johnson went overseas and endorsed Putin’s words over the words of our intelligence agencies, denied science and endorsed horse medicine for COVID, voted to strip authority of our scientific agencies putting clean water and the environment at risk, advocated making Social Security discretionary or fixing it by tying it to the stock market. He sought to throw out our legitimately cast Wisconsin votes in favor of fake electors in 2020. His weekly votes in the Senate illustrate his extreme rigid and partisan position. He consistently votes in opposition to confirmations and any bills proposed by Democrats, even on bipartisan bills that many or most of his party endorsed. His judgment with our democracy, tax dollars, and national integrity has been wrong.
Tim Michaels is also an extremist. His plans will gut public education while eliminating restrictions on tax dollars for private and religious schools. They will promote tax and policy benefits for business and eliminate the bipartisan election commission. His ignorance of current policy and laws is obvious in his call to end parole which is mandated by law.
We need the Democratic candidates to halt the extreme agenda of the current Republican leaders.
Elizabeth Kruck
Genoa