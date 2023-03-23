Did you receive a newspaper in the mail called the “The Wisconsin Independent”? Independent it is not. How did I get on their mailing list?

The publication was sponsored by the group Emily's List. The group works to elect pro-abortion rights Democratic women to all levels of government. That hardly meets the definition of being independent.

I for one am offended by receiving such a deceitful publication. My distain will lead me to vote the opposite way of their propaganda.

I am also offended that they support a candidate based on their gender. I thought we had a law prohibiting bias based on gender. So, the group participates in reverse discrimination practices.

Elizabeth Lane

Warrens