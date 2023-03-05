The semantics of President Joe Biden’s “Student Loan Forgiveness” scheme greatly troubles me. I lived my first 12 years as a Norwegian Lutheran heathen and the next 12 as a hard-core atheist. Whether Catholic, Hindu, Jew, Buddhist, or Bible Christian, I believe right from wrong is etched on our souls.

John the Baptist preached baptism of repentance (turn away from wrongdoing) for remission (forgiveness) of sins. We work hard to support ourselves. If you don’t work, you shouldn’t eat. Thou shall not steal. (FASA government student grants and loans steal from taxpayers.) Pay what you have vowed. The wicked borrow and do not repay. (i.e. Bankruptcy, student loan cancelation)

Redistribution-of-the-wealth communism advocated by our country’s current leaders (with participants form all religions) hammers the final nail in the coffin of the former free nation known as the U.S.A. If church-pew Christians alone repented, perhaps we could crawl back to democratic socialism or even individual responsibility with liberty?!

Elizabeth Swift

La Crosse