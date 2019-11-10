Too cold for a bike ride, a friend and I watched the Joker movie instead. I appreciated the script writer’s understanding of psychology and sociology.
I know a family with nearly identical characteristics of the Joker’s upbringing. Among 28 cousins, the suicide rate is 20 percent. Prescription users, alcoholics, violent child abusers, and religious cult members appear to provide evidence in the nature/nurture debate.
However, other classic codependents live seemingly crime-free lives as social workers, nurses, child-care providers, helicopter-style parents, paralegals or teachers.
Several engineers did well in their careers since they were accustomed to making order out of chaos. Perhaps they have hidden fears, phobias and wrath in “good” gangs such as band, sports, volunteering, 4-H or scouting.
Those groups provide quasi-families of belonging for those who suffer adverse childhood experiences. Hobbies as running, writing, music, painting, sewing or various avenues of artistic expression allow a release from stress and anxiety.
Had the Joker loved school, received quality mentoring from a caring human anywhere or stumbled upon the Bible, he may have made different choices. I agreed 100% with the author that work is often the best therapy. He needed a useful purpose for his time. When he lost the one thing he valued, he didn’t have an incentive to confine his actions to societal norms.
While I don’t believe in excusing horrific behavior, I understand it since the mother’s heart is the child’s schoolroom. I look forward to reading what viewers saw in the film.
Elizabeth Swift, La Crosse