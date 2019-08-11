At the unveiling of the book "Unmasked: Big Media’s War Against Trump" a woman asked: “What defines conservative?”
This political philosophy embraces strict interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. We hold Judeo-Christian values similar to early European settlers that included rugged individualism, capitalism, financial responsibility, a woman and man married forever.
I’ve written nearly 100 letters to the editor on topics such as home schooling, prescriptions, suicide, condemnation, vaccines, colic and economics,
Readers have submitted comments online. One drew 80 cruel posts.
Civil, mature, thinking creatures disagree regarding principles with thoughtful arguments based on reason without spewing hatred.
I experienced emotional tirades and name calling at a demonstration demanding universal health care. A woman handed me a flyer at the farmer’s market not realizing I represented “the other side.” When a few screamed, asking where the supporters of my doctrine were, I simply responded, “Probably at work.”
Although I found Donald Trump’s "The Art of the Deal" fascinating and intelligent, my extreme 1776 liberty beliefs do not line up with either mainstream party.
An ugly media caters to an angry audience. Traditionalists expect youth to respect authority of parents, teachers, law, politicians and religious leaders.
Currently even professed Christians bad-mouth all of the above.
I’ll never change the world, but I hope to change me. A few words of wisdom shine light on the debate. 1 Peter 2:17. Honor everyone. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the emperor.
Elizabeth Swift, La Crosse