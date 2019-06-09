It's time. Or it will be soon. Impeachment proceedings should begin.
It's the job of Congress. Yes, I remember what happened with Recall Walker. But look how much fun the trolls in the United Kingdom are having with our president. It reminds me how horrible he is for our country and how long is the list of horrors he's perpetuated.
Ad and documentary makers must be overwhelmed by the sheer number of clips and quotes by him, but strung together, who wouldn't become ill at what we've let happen to our presidency?
I know we're all exhausted, bored and sickened by the growing list of horrors, but we've got to get rid of this guy.
Elizabeth Weyl, Mindoro