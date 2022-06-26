Elizabeth Weyl: Cancel all student debt

Cancel student debt. All of it. Those of us who would otherwise support Wisconsin business, tourism, and healthy commerce - nurses, teachers, social workers, entry-level engineers and professors, accountants - we're drowning in debt and can't save (or spend) the ways we need to.

Many I know will never be able to take a vacation, buy a car or home, support family, or go a month without putting food on a credit card in order to make rent. Inflation makes it worse. Meanwhile, we're all working hard for the common good.

Help Wisconsin families and businesses. Cancel student debt. All of it. $10,000 per undergrad isn't enough. We're drowning out here.

Elizabeth Weyl

Mindoro

