 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth Weyl: Cancel all student debt

Cancel student debt. All of it. Those of us who would otherwise support Wisconsin business, tourism, and healthy commerce - nurses, teachers, social workers, entry-level engineers and professors, accountants - we're drowning in debt and can't save (or spend) the ways we need to.

Many I know will never be able to take a vacation, buy a car or home, support family, or go a month without putting food on a credit card in order to make rent. Inflation makes it worse. Meanwhile, we're all working hard for the common good.

Help Wisconsin families and businesses. Cancel student debt. All of it. $10,000 per undergrad isn't enough. We're drowning out here.

Elizabeth Weyl

Mindoro

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal concludes that vileness is the root cause of violence. It argued that something was lacking spiritually in those who commit mass shootings. I contended that removing weapons will not solve the problem. It starts out good, even though removing weapons would help a lot.

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Referring to front-page article "Renovations underway for TPC Wisconsin" in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, I wonder what the PGA Tour players will think about having to play with the F-35 fighter jets taking off and landing in close proximity?

Big lie is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

Big lie is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

As we Americans prepare to celebrate the founding of our nation, remember that the Declaration of Independence states, “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Blame Biden for his policy failures -- Sue Paulson

Blame Biden for his policy failures -- Sue Paulson

Recently we learned that inflation has risen to 8.6%, the highest in 40 years. Average gas prices are over $5 per gallon. The cost of food is up. Issues are hurting the supply chain, including shortages in baby formula. Supposedly we are the greatest country in the world, yet we can't even feed our babies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News