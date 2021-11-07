Ellen M. Frantz: LWV program to discuss issues around homelessness

Temperatures are dropping. Can snow be far away? What is the La Crosse community doing to assist the homeless, many of whom are outdoors camping at Houska Park? What resources can the county, city and local agencies provide? Where are there unmet needs? What can you do?

Tune in to the Zoom program presented by the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 11:30 to 1 p.m. to hear the issues around homelessness, what our community is doing to address various needs of this population, and what we can do to alleviate this crisis.

Speakers include Kim Cable (Couleecap), Cheryl Hancock (Coulee Recovery); Lauren Journot (YWCA), and Julie McDermid (The Exchange); and Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

Registration is free; the link for the program can be found on the LWVLA website, lwvlacrosse.org.

Can you be part of the solution to this complex problem? Join us on Nov. 9, or view the program at a later date.

Ellen M. Frantz

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area

