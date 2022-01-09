Ellen M. Frantz: With 4 elections this year, what have we learned?

Amid all of the turmoil, what have we learned since the presidential election in November 2020? Our La Crosse County Clerk and municipal clerks followed the law and the guidance of the Wisconsin Election Commission to ensure safe elections during the pandemic.

The Legislative Audit Bureau, which provides non-partisan and independent reports to the Legislature, finished its evaluation of elections administration issues and found no widespread fraud. Its report did identify a number of recommendations and legislative changes on elections. The Gableman investigation continues. Are there lessons to be learned from the focus on our elections as we approach the elections that will be held in 2022?

Was there widespread voter fraud as alleged by the big lie?

Are there fixes that should be made?

Who should be in charge of elections going forward?

Should we be worried about future elections?

What can we do to restore confidence in our election system?

The La Crosse League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area will provide some insights in a virtual program featuring Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and Ginny Dankmeyer, La Crosse County Clerk, on Monday, January 10 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. You can sign up to participate by registering on the LWVLA’s website, lwvlacrosse.org. All are welcome.

Remember to Save the Dates for the 2022 Elections:

Spring Primary 2/15/22

Spring Election 4/5/22

Fall Partisan Primary 8/9/22

Fall General Election 11/8/22

Ellen M. Frantz

La Crosse, Program committee, LWVLA

