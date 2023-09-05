Thanks to Daniel Paden for shining a light on the puppy mill problem in Western Wisconsin ("Avoid breeders and get a pet from an animal shelter or rescue" Opinion, Aug. 29).

We have adopted a dog that was used to produce puppies for 4 years in a Vernon County puppy mill. This sensitive and intelligent little dog was packed, while pregnant, into a small cage with other pregnant dogs. Her only human contact was painful.

She came into rescue fearful, thin and battle scarred. In a human her symptoms would be called PTSD. While she has made remarkable progress in her first year as a pet, she still has a lot of healing to do.

If you want to avoid purchasing a puppy bred in these unkind circumstances, watch out for ads that offer only an address, or a homemade sign tacked to a tree. Ask to see all the dogs on the property.

If you wish to adopt one of these unfortunate little creatures, you will find them in shelters and rescues. Please do not purchase a puppy from an unethical breeder.

Ellie and Doug Menezes

Onalaska