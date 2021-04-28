Elliot Jesson: Climate crisis threatens all of us

I am 12 years old, and already I am writing to a local newspaper about a monumental problem in today’s world. That shouldn’t be. I shouldn’t have to do this. And yet, here I am, writing because of the climate crisis.

Climate change is real and threatens everyone and everything. Action needs to be taken. All of us need to cooperate. Nature can't solve climate change. We made this mess, now we need to clean it up. The science shows that climate change is real, and a monumental problem. For more information on climate change, look at NASA or National Geographic’s great websites on climate change.

Fortunately, there are things we can do to help. Walk, bike, skateboard, etc; instead of using a car. Avoid single-use plastics like plastic bottles, plastic plates, and plastic straws. Turn off the lights when you leave the room. Support clean energy, which will create more jobs. Get the word out by writing to newspapers and politicians, going on strikes and marches, and even just lecturing your family and friends.

I believe La Crosse can do it. The planet is in our hands.

Elliot Jesson

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0