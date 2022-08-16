 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Email toon

Email toon

Email toon 

 Phil Hands

Related to this story

Most Popular

Add movie theater to development -- Bruce McClellin

Add movie theater to development -- Bruce McClellin

The State Journal has reported that a developer wants to tear down the cheap-ticket, community-friendly Market Square Theater building and to replace it with an apartment building in the Odana Road area of Madison.

Trump seems like crook, not victim -- Bob Vetter

Trump seems like crook, not victim -- Bob Vetter

The FBI on Monday searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential and classified documents. Predictably, Trump classified the search as “politically motivated” and a “weaponization of the justice system.”

F-35s will make city less livable -- Jane H. Kavaloski

F-35s will make city less livable -- Jane H. Kavaloski

We can take pride in Madison being ranked best place to live in America by livability.com. As Avani Kalra writes in a July 28 Wisconsin State Journal article, "Madison repeats as the champ," the city created a team in 2014 to improve Madison’s quality of life and to make our city a winner.

Column on honesty omitted biggest lie -- Nancy Sanborn

Column on honesty omitted biggest lie -- Nancy Sanborn

Star Parker's column in the Aug. 7 Wisconsin State Journal, “In Washington, honesty is a lonely word,” begins with, “a favorite game of politicians, when reality does not conform to the facts they want, is to simply redefine reality.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News