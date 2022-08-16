Email toon 

Just In
As a former long-time teacher at Logan High School, I have been watching the discussion about high school consolidation with much interest. Mo…
Is it asking too much for our school board to take a common sense approach to the controversial high school consolidation issue.
I was stopping for a cold drink the other day at a nearby Kwik Trip when I noticed a sign on the door saying a cup of ice is 49 cents.
The State Journal has reported that a developer wants to tear down the cheap-ticket, community-friendly Market Square Theater building and to replace it with an apartment building in the Odana Road area of Madison.
The FBI on Monday searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential and classified documents. Predictably, Trump classified the search as “politically motivated” and a “weaponization of the justice system.”
Roth Feeder Pig II permit was approved by Crawford County’s Land Conservation Committee on August 9. County Conservationist Dave Troester pres…
As a 70-year-old lifelong moderate, I have come to the conclusion that I simply cannot vote for Republicans.
We can take pride in Madison being ranked best place to live in America by livability.com. As Avani Kalra writes in a July 28 Wisconsin State Journal article, "Madison repeats as the champ," the city created a team in 2014 to improve Madison’s quality of life and to make our city a winner.
In April 2021, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a statewide initiative to review reports of clergy and faith leader sexual abuse in Wisconsin.
Star Parker's column in the Aug. 7 Wisconsin State Journal, “In Washington, honesty is a lonely word,” begins with, “a favorite game of politicians, when reality does not conform to the facts they want, is to simply redefine reality.”