Emily Reisinger: Thanks to many for supporting Hillcrest residents

We would like to thank our community for their continued support during the holiday season and express our deepest gratitude for the gifts donated. Every resident was able to receive a gift for Christmas.

This was able to happen with the help of our giving trees located at Fayze’s Restaurant, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church. Our Savior Lutheran Church and La Crosse County Jeans Day provided additional gifts. Our residents received delicious homemade Christmas cookies baked by our dedicated Hillview Auxiliary and Hillview Staff.

We would also like to thank WIZM-AM, Walmart, Dickinson Family Funeral Homes, Wisconsin Insurance Center, and Hunger Task Force for providing our residents with beautiful poinsettias and Eastern Star for holiday tray favors.

Our residents also appreciated the wonderful cards that our amazing community members sent. Thank you to everyone in the community for thinking of our residents at Hillview and brightening their Christmas.

Emily Reisinger

La Crosse

Recreation Therapist, Hillview Health Care Center

