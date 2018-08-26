In today’s political climate, discussions about controversial topics such as gay marriage, immigration laws and gun control are often met with a skepticism one can only attribute to the unknown.
What will happen if we implement this law? What will happen if we change this piece of legislation?
However, constructive discussions about other important topics such as violence against women scarcely make the evening news, and on the rare occasion they do, the discussions are largely aimed at where blame should be placed.
This became incredibly clear as I watched the president of the United States campaign for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico after the news broke that 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts’ body had been found in a cornfield after she had been brutally murdered, and the suspect is an illegal alien who had been living in Iowa for the past 10 years.
To make myself perfectly clear, Mollie Tibbetts did not die because of our immigration policies; Mollie Tibbetts died because we live in a climate where we are afraid to admit that violence against is women is real, it is prevalent and it is serious.
So, I propose we open the conversation. Let’s talk about the real reasons Mollie Tibbetts’ death has hit so close to home for so many women, so that the discussions about where blame should be placed can turn into constructive discussions about the little things we can all do to fix the real issues at hand.
Emily Riebe, La Crosse