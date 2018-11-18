The ban of plastic straws has been a global trend to which La Crosse has not been immune. Recently, food and beverage establishments have become dedicated to reducing plastic waste.
Plastics are virtually unable to degrade when they end up in our environment, where they impact wildlife and disrupt our natural ecosystems.
While stopping the use of plastic straws is a step in the right direction, it’s hardly effective enough to make a dent in the 8 million metric tons of plastic that ends up in our oceans each year. So, the question becomes, why can’t we apply what we have done with eliminating plastic straws to other single-use plastic products?
It’s time for us to stop doing what is easy and start doing what is right for our environment. I believe it is time for us to start truly questioning our “convenient” practices. Our outrageous consumption of single-use plastics can no longer be justified when we see the amount of environmental damage it causes.
We must consider not only our role in the reduction of plastic waste, but the role of our legislators in fixing the systemic issues that have brought us to this point. Let your legislators know that a change is needed in order to reduce the damage plastic waste has on our environment and our health.
Emma Hughes, La Crosse