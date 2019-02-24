Art education has been sitting on the back burner in many of our elementary, middle and high schools.
Multiple school administrators, school board members and parents do not recognize its significance to the growing mind.
The main goal of any educator is to prepare students for the next stage in their lives whether that be high school, college or the workforce.
Two of the biggest factors that colleges and employers look for in students and employees are creativity and problem-solving, which are also the biggest learning objectives in art education.
We are all born with the urge to express ourselves and make our mark on the world.
Art education allows students to do this while also learning about different cultures and their art history, developing problem-solving skills and observing our world.
Classes combine instruction with leniency to create an open and inclusive environment where students can develop their individuality and explore multiple viewpoints.
This exposure to diversity is important in teaching open-mindedness and tolerance that will come into play inside and outside the classroom.
These components give students the ability to become well-versed citizens and make them appealing to employers and admission offices.
To help bring attention to the arts in local school districts, you can visit school board and PTA meetings to express your concern about the importance of art education.
Students in elementary, middle and high schools need the opportunity to take art classes that will expand their skills and their knowledge of the world.
Emma Kokko, La Crosse