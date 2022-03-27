Emy Monroe: Supporting Kristie Tweed in District 24

Join me in supporting Kristie Tweed for County Board District 24. Kristie has been a friend and neighbor for the 10 years I have lived in Holmen, and I know she will work with board and committee members to bring positive solutions to challenges our community faces and ensure our county is a safe place for all.

She has broad understanding from her personal and professional experiences as well as compassion and empathy for all people. Her legal experience and advocacy for victims of violence qualify her to serve on the Judiciary and Law Committee. I trust her to help spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds responsibly to address shortcomings in our community that will help people have better lives.

It is critical to place clear-thinking, pragmatic individuals on the county board, because they impact every aspect of our lives on a daily basis. Please vote for Kristie Tweed on April 5.

Emy Monroe

Holmen

