We want to express our appreciation for the School District of La Crosse and all of the hard work and long hours put into making a thriving summer school program. Your efforts allow children to grow and thrive over the summer and this has not gone unnoticed by the parents and children in our community.
This district stands out in the diversity, quantity and quality of programs offered during summer school. The large variety of classes allow many children to find something of interest. Additionally, many districts only do a few weeks of summer school. The School District of La Crosse was able to offer more than eight weeks of programming this summer. They also had certified teachers lead the programs, which gives parents confidence that trained individuals are helping their children grow. As a district, I hope you are recognized for this programming.
Personally, one of our children is aging into a new school and summer school has helped him build connections to students who will be in his new school. He also really bonded with his summer school teacher and library leader. Having familiar faces and positive experiences in his new school will help with the transition.
A special shout-out to the main coordinators, Dirk Hunter and Ruth Leis, and to all of the teachers (especially Mrs. Karen and Mrs. Martin) who dedicate some of their summer to making these strong programs.
We look forward to having our children participate again next year.
Eric and Jamie O'Neill, La Crosse