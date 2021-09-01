Eric Giannini: Common sense that health care workers must be vaccinated

The idea that health care workers should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a job requirement is common sense. Workers in other fields must comply with OSHA requirements intended to keep them safe against hazards they will encounter.

On a construction site, for example, hard hats and steel toed shoes are required, as is fall protection gear when working at heights. There are liability risks for companies that fail to enforce these rules and workers that fail to comply can expect to be out of a job. While a hard hat and safety shoes may not provide 100% protection against construction site hazards, they can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury if an accident does occur, and are most effective when layered with safe work practices.

In health care, communicable diseases present risks to both workers and patients, and vaccines are one of the most important tools to limit this risk and enhance the effectiveness of other infection control measures. Health care workers should be committed to protecting themselves, their patients, and their co-workers; those that refuse should find another line of work.

Eric Giannini

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0