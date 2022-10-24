Eric Giannini: Consider what GOP would do it it wins US House

We should all be asking serious questions about what Republicans might actually do if they win. Derrick Van Orden says he's running to "fire Pelosi." If Republicans win the House, they can do this on Jan. 3. But what will they do for the next 730 days? If they also take control of the Senate, they could pass all manner of nonsense bills for the president's veto. They have no magic wand to waive away inflation. Their record indicates active opposition to actions that would make life less expensive for Americans: voting against insulin price caps, veteran health care, Medicaid expansion and more. Why would they change?

What else? They will obstruct, not govern. They'll have endless hearings, block political and judicial appointments, and make the government as ineffectual as possible. In short, it will look like Wisconsin.

The picture at the state level is much darker. Republicans have not been quiet about what they'd like to do. They don't need to serve us, because they've already chosen their voters through gerrymandering. They could try to work with Gov. Tony Evers to solve problems and find the best use for our budget surplus. Instead, they're squatting on our money, taking an extended vacation, and plotting to come for our rights after this election. Meanwhile, our municipalities are starving for funds, unable to invest properly in schools, safety and public services.

This November, vote as if your right to vote matters, because it might not matter much longer if Republicans have their way.

Eric Giannini

La Crosse