Eric Giannini: We should cheer the vaccine rollout

In the Cheers and Jeers on March 6, the Tribune jeered the pace of the local vaccine rollout. While we may be disappointed that the Trump administration continually passed on action that could have sped up manufacturing of vaccines, the facts are that Wisconsin and La Crosse County are doing better than much of the country.

As of March 5, Wisconsin leads all states and territories with 87.4% of distributed vaccine doses being administered (CDC data). The state's vaccine dashboard also shows that La Crosse County has vaccinated a greater share of its residents (21.4% with at least one dose and 13.0% with both doses) than have been statewide (18.1% with at least one dose and 10.2% with both doses). This means that other communities are below that statewide figure, including Milwaukee County at only 15% of residents receiving at least one dose. Minorities are being vaccinated at a drastically lower rate in nearly every community.

We should be cheering the relative local success in the vaccine rollout and cheering the state's success in ensuring the doses we are provided get in arms quickly. The jeers should be reserved for the inequities that remain, and we should not somehow be demanding that our county somehow deserves an even greater share of Wisconsin's allocation compared to others across the state.

Eric Giannini

La Crosse

