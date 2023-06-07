Congrats to the DFL. Some good stuff coming out of this session. Now whatever you do, don't stop.

People are still struggling down here. Still going hungry, still not sure if their water is safe to drink and still struggling with predatory landlords. With every move you have made, and every additional move you make toward guaranteeing everyone a decent life, you will further increase your electoral victories. Forget what the donors and the consultants say, listen to what the working people say. No, it may not get you that cushy lobbying job after being in office, but exactly how much are you willing to sell your soul for?

So here's the deal, folks. You want free healthcare? Annoy the DFL for it. You want better wages? Flood their inbox. Your city need new water systems? Never let them sleep in St. Paul until it is done. The year 2022 showed that they are at least smart enough to give in to some popular concessions and reap the rewards, so we can't let them stop now. It's not good enough, but it's a good start, and we don't have to stop until the government properly works for us.

And don't even get me started on the GOP. Those maniacs would rather see us all burn that get one penny or acre back from the billionaires that stole it from us. Now that we've got the DFL scared, it's time to tighten the screws and remind them that they work for us.

Eric Leitzen

Hokah, Minnesota