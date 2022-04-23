Eric Leitzen: What I mean when I say 'Tax The Rich'

People get so worried when I say “Tax The Rich.” Those three little words really seem to set people off. I can only assume the idea cuts pretty deep for some folks, who might fear that THEY are the rich I want to tax.

Folks, I'll say it right now: if you have to ask whether or not you're a rich person, you aren't. The rich know they are rich, and they are rich enough to pay other people to tell you that you might be rich enough to be in trouble...which of course, you aren't.

Let's take a look at, say, Minnesota Senate District 28. Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County. From what I could gather at the Bureau of Economic Analysis, per capita income for those three counties (which is a fancy way of saying “average money we made in 2020”) came in just around $45,000-$50,000 for 2020. That means some made more, some made much less, it's safe to say that Bluff Country isn't swimming in billionaires.

So Tax The Rich. It ain't you. And remember, this is your money already. You worked for it, you earned it, but you never got it. Profits go up for 40 years but wages don't match, meanwhile the rich are richer than ever. How do you think they got so rich? By not paying you what you are worth.

Tax The Rich in order to Get Your Money Back. You are owed 40 years of back pay. Demand it.

Eric Leitzen

Hokah, MN

