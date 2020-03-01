Eric Martin: Improve American health-care system

Lost in the constant noise emanating from the Trump administration and the impeachment imbroglio are the president’s continued assaults on the American health-care system.

Under President Trump, the number of Americans who are uninsured has increased dramatically (8.5% of Americans had no coverage in 2018, according to the U.S. Census) and despite his false rhetoric, the president and his Republican allies have tried repeatedly to kill cherished parts of Obamacare such as coverage for preexisting conditions.

What they offer in return is fear-mongering about what a different health-care system could be -- cheaper overall than our current bureaucratic system driven by for-profit companies, with more choice of doctors and health-care systems, and free from the worry many Americans have that they are one illness away from bankruptcy.

“Medicare for all” may be the devil we don’t know, but it doesn’t change the fact that our current system dwells deep within the recesses of Dante’s conception of hell.

President Donald Trump can try to make us believe that people in Britain, for instance, hate their nationalized health care, but yet they pay half as much for demonstrably better outcomes and had a dance routine about their system in the Olympic opening ceremonies of 2016.