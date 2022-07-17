Eric Prise Join Tomah National Night Out at new location

For 19 years, Monroe County law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel, and various not -for -profit groups have devoted various resources to help residents learn ways to stay safe.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the tradition will continue when groups gather again to hold the annual Monroe County National Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. at a NEW location: Tomah Recreation Park. This move is temporary, as Tomah officials begin a reconstruction project at Winnebago Park.

Despite this change, emergency medical services officials are looking forward to again offering this free, educational and fun-filled evening where people of all ages throughout Monroe County can learn more about police-community partnerships, crime prevention and neighborhood camaraderie.

While the one night is not the complete answer to crime, drugs and violence, National Night Out does represent the kind of spirit, energy and determination that is helping to make many neighborhoods safer places year-round.

Over the years, Tomah Health has played a vital role in helping to organize this special event. However, it would not be possible without the support from various businesses, law enforcement and emergency medical services organizations that have made NNO a team effort.

If you have never attended National Night Out, here is your chance to have some fun and learn a few things that will help make our neighborhoods safe.

If you have attended in the past, we invite you back to pick up some new information or meet some of the area super heroes who work hard to protect you and your family.

We are looking forward to seeing you this year on Aug. 2 at Tomah Recreation Park.

Eric Prise

Director, Marking and public relations, Tomah Health