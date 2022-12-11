Erica Bessert: Finding new friends at Harry J Olson Senior Center

According to the U.S. Census, it's estimated that there are 56 million Americans are aged 65 or older. This number is expected to rise to 73 million in 2030. If this is the case, why aren't we looking out for our senior population in La Crosse County?

Harry J Olson is a Senior Center on the North Side of La Crosse. I could go into the hubbub of what's happening between the city and the center, as the center is trying to keep their doors open. As much as I want to discuss that, I won't. I want to share my personal story about how this senior center has helped my family.

My mom is in her early 70s and has friends. She only sees them on a monthly or bi-monthly basis. Before going to Harry J Olson, most of her nights were staying at home, or doing things on her own. One day, her neighbor "nagged (her)" into going to dance at Harry J Olson.

That was all it took for her to find a new family of friends. Friends who she goes out with every week for breakfast. She goes dancing, which keeps her spritely both physically and mentally.

Maybe you don't have parents this age yet, but it sneaks up fast. Regardless of having family or not, a dedicated senior center is imperative. This population is only growing. It's our duty as a community to provide a safe and comfortable environment where seniors have somewhere to go.

Erica Bessert

Onalaska