Erin Bowditch Flottmeyer: Candidates who spread negativity are not the answer

I have been shocked by the negative and deceptive tone from some of the County Board candidates. Several misleading and inappropriate fliers have been sent to voters in different districts. Instead of the unnecessary negativity, we need candidates who focus on how they plan to make positive contributions and create viable solutions.

Candidates who spread negativity and make misleading claims are not the answer. The word “civil” has meanings related to government and courtesy; candidates should become familiar with both.

Erin Bowditch Flottmeyer

La Crosse

