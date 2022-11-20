Erin Goggin: Seniors value the Harry J Olson Senior Center

What is happening to La Crosse? When did it become OK to treat our seniors like a disposable resource?

I am the executive director at the Harry J Olson Senior Center, and I am asking for help from the residents of La Crosse to save a local treasure. The Harry J Olson Senior Center has been located on La Crosse's North Side for over 50 years. Many of your moms, dads, grandparents, aunts, uncles have enjoyed the center as they retired and had to find new ways to stay active and busy. As our residents age, they too will be looking for a place to spend their time and talents.

If the city has its way, this local landmark will be lost. What started out with threats of eviction has now morphed into using HJO as a homeless shelter. It seems the mayor will resort to anything to get the seniors out at 1607 North St. How a community treats their seniors says a lot about that community — so I am asking you, the residents of La Crosse, to say enough is enough! Contact the mayor or your council member and tell them you support HJO and all the wonderful work that goes on here.

Please stop by, we'll give you a tour. Or come in and talk to the seniors and see how much HJO means to them. We are a vital part of the Senior Community and appreciate your support. Thank you.

Erin Goggin

La Crosse