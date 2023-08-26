Do you have a refrigerator?

How would you like to live without electricity; no lights, no refrigerator? Nothing in your house would be electrically operated.

Oakdale Electric’s August 2023 edition of Wisconsin Energy Cooperative News, www.wecnmagazine.com, featured an article telling of over 60,000 American citizens without electricity. That is roughly equal to the combined population of La Crosse and Onalaska. I am referring to the Navajo Nation, which comprises of almost 30,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

This United States can send millions, even billions of dollars in aid to foreign countries plus allow illegals to enter this country and give them all kinds of aid, yet they are not helping some American citizens receive what most of us consider a basic utility.

President John Kennedy gave us a solution, he said, “ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” So, if you would like to help these American citizens, write Light Up Navajo IV on the memo line of your check; or add a note with your check stating the money is for Light Up Navajo IV. Then, send your contribution to: Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, c/o Deenise Becenti, Gov/Public Affairs, P.O. Box 170, Fort Defiance, AZ 86504.

Once they receive your contribution, they will send you a receipt confirming the donation for your tax records.

Thank you for thinking about helping fellow United States citizens.

Ernie Thackeray

Tomah