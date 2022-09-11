Ernie Thackeray: It's time for a new secretary of state

We need a NEW Secretary of State and Amy Loudenbeck would be a good replacement.
Doug La Follette has had this position since 1983. As an example of why we need a new person in this position, I personally called his office during a normal workday. No one answered the phone and there was no voice mail available. After talking to other people that have tried calling his office, I found out this is common practice.
Also, he sometimes doesn’t have any staff and doesn’t go to his office on a regular basis. The taxpayers of Wisconsin are paying him a yearly salary of over $70,000. It is time to retire this 82-year-old candidate. Thank you.
Ernie Thackeray
Tomah