Esther Erlandson: Thankful, blessed and happy

Thanksgiving is celebrated one day of the year

I think more days of thankfulness would assure

More Love, Peace, Truth, and Kindness around this world

And more appreciation for our American flag unfurled.

I’m thankful to God for the journey I’ve been given

These 87 years have seen a lot of “livin.”

Born the ninth of ten children to wonderful folks

On Halloween on Pumpkin Ridge made for many jokes!

Brought up to help each other and learned to share

Other musts were obedience, respect, trust, truth, and care.

We were poor, never hungry, taught to work at an early age

Thankfully learned how to earn a living wage

Regular attendance at Sunday school and worship added much to my life

Strong faith helped us through earthly strife:

Our youngest daughter had open heart surgery, age 7,

After another at 48, she is now with Jesus in heaven.

A malignant brain tumor was diagnosed in our oldest son

At age 4, successful surgery and many treatments, Battle won!

Taught at home and that church on the hill:

Never forgotten…Practice prayer and good will

Thankful for education at Country Brown School

Being bussed to Westby High was pretty cool.

All four brothers enlisted in the Navy or Air Force

Our future produced teachers, bankers, a vet, beautician, and farmers, of course.

I’m thankful for marrying into a family somewhat like ours

I became a farmer’s wife, already trained for long hours

Thankful for my dear husband and 48 years of successful farming

Thankful for our five wonderful children so charming.

Our children were raised similar to me

They were so much help. Proved themselves for all to see.

They have given us nine super grandchildren and ten greats!

Much love and thanks to you and your outstanding mates.

Thankful, Blessed, and Happy.

Esther Erlandson