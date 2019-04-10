As a former Marine who served in Vietnam, I assure you that it is important to talk to the frontline people. They know best what is going on and what is truly needed.
This is a message Rep. Ron Kind and Sen. Tammy Baldwin need to internalize. Before either take one more vote on the immigration issue they need to travel to our southern border and listen to the people on the front lines; the border agents.
What will they hear time and again: More technology is needed, More border agents are needed; and yes, a border barrier (the wall) in the right locations, is also needed.
Is this issue urgent? Last month alone more than 100,000 people were apprehended. That is about twice the number of people in La Crosse every month. That's nuts.
Legal immigration is good. However illegal, unvetted immigration is not.
These 100,000 people jumped in front of those trying to get into our country legally. That is not fair, it is not right. And with MS-13, drugs, human smuggling coming across our southern border literally every day, this issue is not only dangerous it is potentially deadly.
Rep. Kind and Sen. Baldwin, if you have visited the border tell us about it. If not, for the good of all of us, please plan to go and share what you learned from our frontline people and how it will affect your vote on this topic.
Eugene Smithart, Onalaska