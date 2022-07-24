 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eugene Smithart: Supporting Johnson, Van Orden

There are 58,318 names on the Vietnam Wall and some of those guys were my best friends; standing before the wall brings you to your knees.

However, today here is something happening of even greater magnitude; people/kids dying from fentanyl overdoses. The Vietnam wall would have to be twice its size to accommodate the 112,000 plus names of those projected to die from fentanyl overdoses; and this is in one year, 2022, alone!

There is another wall, the southern border wall, which is the source of not only nearly 2 million legal immigrants in 2022 but also of huge quantities of fentanyl. This must stop. We need leaders that will focus on the southern border, on illegal immigration, on drugs, on crime, and yes, of course, on inflation and getting us back to being energy independent.

Both Sen. Ron Johnson and former Navy Seal and 3rd District Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden have been to the Southern Border Wall. Has President Biden? Has Sen. Tammy Baldwin? Has Rep. Ron Kind? Has any other Democrat you may be thinking of voting for?

Come November, even if you have not voted Republican before, this issue is too serious not to take into consideration. I encourage you to vote for both Sen. Ron Johnson and former Navy Seal Derrick Van Orden this November.

Eugene Smithart

Onalaska

