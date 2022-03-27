Eugene Smithart: Turn it all around, elect Van Orden and Johnson

See if you agree:
- Gas prices have nearly doubled in a little over a year — THAT'S NUTS
- The cost of buying groceries today is eye-popping — THAT'S NUTS
- There are supply chain problems for just about everything — THAT’S NUTS
- Some want to teach CRT (critical race theory) to our kids; teaching the color of your skin matters; exactly opposite of what MLK taught — THAT’S NUTS
- Defunding the police and watching crime rapidly increase in city after city — THAT’S NUTS
- Leaving billions and billions of dollars of advanced weapons behind in Afghanistan after all the years of blood, sweat and tears including the deaths of 13 brave heroes during the withdrawal — THAT’S NUTS
- The number of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border is the highest since 1960 — THAT’S NUTS
- More people (many kids) died from fentanyl (made in China and flowing across the southern border) between January 2020 and December 2021 than all who died in the Vietnam War (Visit “The Wall” — Heroes All — to internalize the magnitude of that comment) — THAT’S REALLY NUTS
If you agree these comments are “NUTS” ask yourself — “Why accept it”!
Whether you are Republican, Independent or Democrat, I hope you’ll agree this is serious and we need to turn the situation around. Elect Rep. Derrick Van Orden and re-elect Sen. Ron Johnson; go to at least one of their events to see why.
Eugene Smithart
Onalaska