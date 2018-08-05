I'm voting for Alicia Leinberger for the 96th Assembly District seat.
Alicia stands for we the people. She's not beholden to party elites or corporate lobbyists and will always put constituents first.
Her Republican opponent, Loren Oldenburg, represents the same old politics that serves no one but the privileged few. Oldenburg recently held a fundraiser with millionaire Sen. Ron Johnson as the featured guest. That's the same Ron Johnson who votes in alignment with Trump more than 90 percent of the time, including multiple votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and leave millions without health care and for a tax "reform" package that disproportionately benefits his ultra-rich cronies. The same Johnson who downplayed Russian election interference saying "We've blown it way out of proportion — [as if it's] the greatest threat to democracy..."
The proverb says a person "is known by the company he keeps." If Mr. Oldenburg intends to follow Ron Johnson's model, I think I'll pass.
The same day as Mr. Oldenburg's fundraiser, Alicia Leinberger was attending a workshop with a cooperative development specialist from UW-Madison about how to build a stronger economy through cooperatives and worker-owned businesses. These are the kinds of practical solutions we need in the 96th District and it's the kind of service and leadership Alicia has been demonstrating for her adult life.
From fair markets for family farms to pioneering renewable energy development, she’ll speak out to represent we the people, not politics as usual. That's why she has my vote.
Evan Dvorsak, Viroqua