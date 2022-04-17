Evan Vollendorf: Degree of knowledge lacking regarding COVID-19

As we near what seems to be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, I write in an attempt to bring awareness and light to the inconvenient truth that is the existence of the virus itself.

Over the course of human history, there have been a number of diseases and epidemics that have proven to show growth in our own knowledge of disease, sanitation, and medical vaccines. One of these epidemics was experienced recently in Western Africa: ebola. Ebola is a very real and deadly disease that is still a concerning issue for some regions of the world today. However, the denial of the ebola virus itself has been a firm belief of some of the people who live in these affected regions.

Considering this fact, it is extremely important to acknowledge that the same is happening here in cities such as La Crosse, and especially in small, rural areas throughout the United States. As someone from a small town in Wisconsin, it is very evident that the level of ignorance is considerably high for something that has been proved to be a worldwide problem for the past two years.

In short, giving the chance to research and write on this topic would benefit the La Crosse community as it would strengthen our knowledge on diseases from the past that are similar to the pandemic we live through each and every day that is COVID-19.

Evan Vollendorf

University of Wisconsin La Crosse student

