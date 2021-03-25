Eve Molzhon: Markussen is proven candidate for mayor

I’m a woman, mom, entrepreneur, and Democrat. I worked alongside mayoral candidate Vicki Markussen during my time serving on the La Crosse Area Builders Association board. I watched her bring together young men starting in the industry with long time homebuilders who had survived several industry ups and downs.

Vicki united generations, calmed emotions when things got tense and did so with empathy of each side’s viewpoint. When state concerns arose, in true inclusive fashion, liberal and conservative builders and subcontractors sat at the same table united in shared goals --keeping housing costs low and quality high.

Markussen is innovative, looking beyond donations to raise money. She created partnerships to grow, like at the annual Home and Garden Show, “blossoming” that event into one attended by nearly 1,000.

She and I moved into different roles. When the pandemic closed business doors and people lost their jobs, Vicki’s team at The Chamber guided hundreds of business owners on safe paths to reopen and people to jobs. She held video conferences with local product, air, and health experts like Schilling Supply, Trane, and Mayo Clinic. In the worst of times for our community, I saw her leadership bring us education and collaboration.