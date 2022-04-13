Faith Bergmann: Take politics out of vaccination discussions

Historically, a reason against vaccination has been defiance of government control and taking a stand for individual freedom. Within the COVID-19 pandemic, that has manifested further in the political turmoil that has infested every crevice of the average American’s day.

The defiance is now against control of political impositions based on vaccination status. The news that made headlines were things like a specific Democrat chose to get vaccinated, a specific Republican didn’t, and vaccination status was categorized based on party. The problem is that in a prideful population, no one wants to be put into the wrong party, and that will tend to supersede any education on vaccines and their effectiveness.

One such prideful population would be college students. It’s important to have honest conversations in classrooms where the topic of vaccination or public health education is relevant. As an undergraduate microbiology major, it has thankfully been talked about tastefully in a number of my classes within my field and outside of it.

Instructors should talk openly and honestly about conspiracy, what the data says, the studies as well as their strengths/weaknesses, and even address the political side of vaccination, while stressing that it should not be the main determinator in choosing to get vaccinated.

Faith Bergmann

La Crosse

