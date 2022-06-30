Fishing toon
Dedication for the Vietnam memorial took place last Thursday. I wish they never did it. They made it all about the young man Jordan instead of…
A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal concludes that vileness is the root cause of violence. It argued that something was lacking spiritually in those who commit mass shootings. I contended that removing weapons will not solve the problem. It starts out good, even though removing weapons would help a lot.
Referring to front-page article "Renovations underway for TPC Wisconsin" in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, I wonder what the PGA Tour players will think about having to play with the F-35 fighter jets taking off and landing in close proximity?
The news has always been a vital interest in my life. The Fireside Chats and the WWII coverage — especially when Dad was in the Pacific — play…
This is not an "all Republicans are bad" letter to the editor. This is a plea for the sane Republicans to instill back into their party a love of country over love of extremists.
Former President Harry Truman kept a sign on his desk stating "The Buck Stops Here." It generally meant that as president the blame or fault was his because he was the leader of the country, his party and his staff.
"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”
Cancel student debt. All of it. Those of us who would otherwise support Wisconsin business, tourism and healthy commerce — nurses, teachers, s…
The former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, took a solemn and sacred oath on January 20, 2017.
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) attempted to defend Ohio's "heartbeat bill" by suggesting that rape victims, including children, would surely kn…