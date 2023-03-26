Circle April 4 on your calendar. That’s the day we vote for our judges, both the Vernon County Circuit Court Judge and the Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge. We have two candidates that are highly qualified and reflect the traditional values of most Wisconsinites. Angela Palmer-Fisher and Judge Janet Protasiewicz are candidates we can be proud of.

We want fairness and accountability from a judge. Issues such as environment, living in clean places, fair voting standards which eliminate gerrymandering, and reproductive rights that respect individuals are all issues to be decided by the judges we elect.

Angela Palmer-Fisher (who is enthusiastically endorsed by the present County Circuit Judge Darcy J. Rood) for Vernon County judge and Judge Janet Protasiewicz for the Wisconsin Supreme Court are proven, skilled, highly qualified and experienced candidates that will do the best job for us.

These judges will have an important role in determining the direction our county and state will take in the future. Let's make the best choices and elect Angela Palmer-Fisher and Judge Janet Protasiewicz on April 4. Bring your family and friends to the polls. We want our voices heard and every vote matters.

Flo Sandok

Viroqua