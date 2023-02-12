Democracy requires us to not be lazy. We need to vote for responsible and talented people to govern us. One such candidate is Judge Janet Potasiewicz.

She comes with excellent credentials and a strong background in diverse legal areas. She has the experience to do an excellent job for us. She has been a community leader, a veteran prosecutor, spent 25 years as an assistant district attorney and has successfully argued in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She has been a lifelong advocate for victims of crime. She understands the problems of Wisconsinites, having worked through college and law school as a waitress and non-profit administrator.