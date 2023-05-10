Beavers are a hot topic in the Driftless area this time of year.

While walking along Tainter Creek, I noticed a sign alerting the public to beaver traps that might injure pets. The current policies of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are to trap and kill beavers. Even Trout Unlimited thinks that beavers' engineering skills clean the water and make better habitat for trout.

Beavers also create wetlands, which absorb carbon, helping with climate change. They also control flooding, a major problem this spring.

Please contact the Wisconsin DNR to ask them to stop the killing of beavers and let them do what nature intended beavers to do, or where necessary, relocate them.

Florence Sandok

Viroqua