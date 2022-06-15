 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest Jahnke:Municipalities have right to protect water, health and safety

Recently, a handful of townships in Polk and Burnett counties have banded together to develop ordinances that protect their communities from the impacts of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs).

The big ag lobby and their elite WI Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) allies have responded by throwing a fit. They have called these ordinances illegal, have sent letters threatening legal action and have poured money into local elections.

What is so alarming about Wisconsin townships setting standards for the operation of industrial-scale facilities in their municipalities? It is only alarming if you care only about the uninhibited growth, consolidation, and industrialization of agriculture, with no concern for local water and air quality, or community health. WMC involvement shows that this is about industry preventing local control, not about family farms.

A proper democratic government bases its laws on protecting inherent rights, with the highest levels of government setting the baseline standards, and local units of government raising that standard if and when it is appropriate for their communities. Given the environmental and public health threats posed by CAFOs, these ordinances are an entirely appropriate and legal way for municipalities or counties to protect the basic health, safety, and welfare of their communities.

People are also reading…

These ordinances should be allowed to stand, without moneyed interests interfering in local governance. Furthermore, any municipality or county that is truly concerned with the health and welfare of local citizens should seriously consider following in their footsteps.

Forest Jahnke

Rolling Ground 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

When I was in elementary school, a common tactic for teachers was to punish the entire class for the misbehavior of a single individual. The result was the class learned to hate the teacher because of the unfairness of the punishment.

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

The author of Monday's letter to the editor "Opposing sin isn't a political stance" and the Catholic Bishops need to understand one thing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a representative. Her job is to be the voice in Congress of the people who elected her.

Bishop's focus is faith, not politics -- Dennis J. Kosterman

Bishop's focus is faith, not politics -- Dennis J. Kosterman

The June 7 letter to the editor "Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics" accused San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Madison Bishop Donald Hying of "showing support for (a) political figure or party." They support denying the sacrament of Holy Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on account of her public support of abortion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News