Forest Jahnke:Municipalities have right to protect water, health and safety

Recently, a handful of townships in Polk and Burnett counties have banded together to develop ordinances that protect their communities from the impacts of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs).

The big ag lobby and their elite WI Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) allies have responded by throwing a fit. They have called these ordinances illegal, have sent letters threatening legal action and have poured money into local elections.

What is so alarming about Wisconsin townships setting standards for the operation of industrial-scale facilities in their municipalities? It is only alarming if you care only about the uninhibited growth, consolidation, and industrialization of agriculture, with no concern for local water and air quality, or community health. WMC involvement shows that this is about industry preventing local control, not about family farms.

A proper democratic government bases its laws on protecting inherent rights, with the highest levels of government setting the baseline standards, and local units of government raising that standard if and when it is appropriate for their communities. Given the environmental and public health threats posed by CAFOs, these ordinances are an entirely appropriate and legal way for municipalities or counties to protect the basic health, safety, and welfare of their communities.

These ordinances should be allowed to stand, without moneyed interests interfering in local governance. Furthermore, any municipality or county that is truly concerned with the health and welfare of local citizens should seriously consider following in their footsteps.

Forest Jahnke

Rolling Ground

