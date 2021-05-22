Forest Jahnke: Show opposition to factory farm expansion

Please consider attending the June 10 virtual public hearing for the Roth Feeder Pig II CAFO expansion, and sharing why you think the DNR needs to re-evaluate rubber-stamping the state’s largest hog CAFO in one of the most beautiful, biodiverse, and sensitive areas of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR has never denied a single permit for a factory farm, or “Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation” (CAFO). it almost never conducts environmental impact statements. Why should Roth Feeder Pig’s proposed expansion be different?

First, if Roth Feeder Pig is granted, this expanded facility south of Steuben will become the largest hog CAFO in the state, creating over 12 million gallons of liquid manure every year.

Second, the proposed location is a narrow karstic ridge (filled with caves, sinkholes, springs, and other direct conduits to groundwater), overlooking a neighborhood along the Kickapoo River and wetlands of continental importance.

Finally, over 200 Crawford County residents and landowners requested that the DNR conduct a serious review of the potential impacts of this operation, a request supported by 48 organizations, including all local Farmers Union chapters.