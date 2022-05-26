Formula cartoon

Just In
Isn't it ironic.
The May 15 letter to the editor "Courts shouldn’t impose faith on us" stated that "the concepts of when life begins and personhood are all issues of faith. Outlawing abortion because it is murder is based on the extreme religious belief of some -- not all -- Americans."
The latest racially motivated mass killing in Buffalo, New York, by an 18-year-old got me thinking. We see so much in the press these days about "parental rights." I wonder if it is not time to think more about "parental responsibility."
John Darkow's political cartoon in Tuesday's State Journal featured a graduate wearing a barrel labeled "student debt" with the caption, "And we all laughed when he majored in woodworking."
This "replacement theory" is a ridiculous idea. One of our great strengths as a country has been the way people from everywhere become Americans.
In a recent story about the governor candidates' positions on abortion, I was struck by how devout the Republicans are. They all claim to be praying to end abortion, which brings me to my point.
Once again, Republicans are blaming Democrats for problems of their own making. “Projection” is one of their favorite techniques.
In Nicholas Berry’s recent letter to the Tribune, he invites us to consider how the Democratic Party has played Americans for chumps with its …
Many of the letter to the editor complaining about abortion seem to be written by men.
Dane County is planning to convert part of the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison into a waste sustainability campus that focuses on reducing and diverting waste. This is a fantastic opportunity and a better use of the space than another unprofitable, unsustainable golf course for the wealthy.