Formula cartoon

 Joe Heller

Life is based on science not faith -- Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel

The May 15 letter to the editor "Courts shouldn’t impose faith on us" stated that "the concepts of when life begins and personhood are all issues of faith. Outlawing abortion because it is murder is based on the extreme religious belief of some -- not all -- Americans."

Parent should be responsible for kids -- March Schweitzer

The latest racially motivated mass killing in Buffalo, New York, by an 18-year-old got me thinking. We see so much in the press these days about "parental rights." I wonder if it is not time to think more about "parental responsibility."

Innovative landfill better than golf course -- Kathleen Fitzgibbon

Dane County is planning to convert part of the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison into a waste sustainability campus that focuses on reducing and diverting waste. This is a fantastic opportunity and a better use of the space than another unprofitable, unsustainable golf course for the wealthy.

