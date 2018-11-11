On Tuesday, Nov. 6, the school operating referendum for the School District of Onalaska passed.
This letter is to thank the Onalaska voters for their support of our public schools.
Since 2002, it has been obvious that in order to provide a competitive, quality education for children, our district needed to get permission from the community to exceed the revenue given to us by the state.
Onalaska voters have been nothing short of amazing with their support of all of our programs. The successful referendum vote on Tuesday was another indicator that our community understands it is about the kids and their future success.
We are grateful for your trust in us to spend wisely and for your support in our efforts to continuously improve.
Fran Finco, Onalaska