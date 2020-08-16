Fran Hegenbarth: Congress must support America's workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The HEROES Act, a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, has been sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's lap for more than two and a half months.

Yet as the virus spread and the economic situation got worse, McConnell opted to do nothing for working people in Wisconsin and across the nation.

The relief package proposed by Sen. McConnell on July 27 is $2 trillion short and 73 days late. The bill drastically reduces the $600 in weekly unemployment benefits that thousands of Wisconsin families, laid off through no fault of their own, are relying on right now as a lifeline.

And during a time where millions of working people are without a job, health care or retirement security, the package also includes a bill from Sen. Mitt Romney that fast-tracks Social Security and Medicare cuts.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin just joined working families calling on her colleagues to take action on the HEROES Act and bring it to the floor for debate and a vote.

It's time for Sen. Ron Johnson to step up and show what it means to be a leader in a time of crisis and support America's workers by supporting the HEROES Act.

Fran Hegenbarth, La Crosse

