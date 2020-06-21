Fran Hegenbarth: Protect workers from COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As states across the country begin to reopen, millions now have to go back to work without proper personal protective equipment.

They have a decision to make: Risk losing a paycheck, or risk infecting themselves and their loved ones?

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the Wisconsin AFL-CIO has called on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue an emergency temporary standard to protect all workers from infectious diseases.

Time and time again, OSHA and the Department of Labor have said there is enough guidance already out there for workers. But we know guidance is not enforceable.

Thousands of essential workers have been exposed to the coronavirus while on the job. Unfortunately, many have died. These numbers are sure to increase as the economy reopens. It is beyond urgent that action is taken to protect the workers who are holding our country together.

Fran Hegenbarth, La Crosse

