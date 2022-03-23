Francis and Vicki Wedam: Supporting Jacobson for County Board

As La Crosse County residents and voters, we are casting our votes for Dennis “Jake” Jacobson for the La Crosse County Board supervisor position representing District 25.

Dennis has worked closely over the years with various town, village, school, county, and county fair boards, as well as city councils; he is no stranger to the proceedings and requirements of boards.

His communication skills are backed by his experience as a high school vocational agriculture, and adult farmer technical school instructor. Dennis demonstrated his successful business practices as owner/manager of a Farm Supply business for 40 years.

Dennis is community minded and as such recognizes the essential needs of rural La Crosse County, i.e. road repairs/improvements, the absolute necessity for police and fire protection, as well as support for emergency medical technicians, and better broadband availability. His tireless campaign efforts are greatly appreciated, as are the goals he has articulated for the La Crosse County Board.

Dennis’s dedication to professionalism and being a positive voice for District 25 in La Crosse County won our support.

Francis and Vicki Wedam

Mindoro

